Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$44.31

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,973 in the last quarter.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,531. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$38.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.