Analyzing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endologix alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Endologix and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endologix and UFP Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.79 $13.37 million $1.77 37.57

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies 8.54% 8.95% 7.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Endologix on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling. The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.