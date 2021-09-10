Analyzing Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nicox alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nicox and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A Unicharm 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicox and Unicharm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $16.47 million 9.17 -$20.67 million ($0.62) -7.27 Unicharm $6.82 billion 4.17 $492.02 million $0.16 57.31

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox. Nicox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A Unicharm 7.35% 9.59% 6.10%

Risk and Volatility

Nicox has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unicharm beats Nicox on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products. These include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot. The Pet Care segment deals with the production of pet food and pet toiletries. These include the brands Aiken Genki, Neko Genki, Gin no Spoon, Deo-Sheet, Deo-Manner-Wear, Deo-Sand, and Deo-Toilet. The Other segment manages commercial products that use nonwoven fabric. The company was founded by Keiichiro Takahara on February 10, 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.