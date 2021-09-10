Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 9,135 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total value of $9,302,250.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $358.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

