Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE FINS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 166,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,493. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

