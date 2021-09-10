Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,050.50 ($39.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,089.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,208.86. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225 shares of company stock worth $641,986.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

