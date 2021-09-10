Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

