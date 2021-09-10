ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.75.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.97. 194,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.87. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

