ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.75.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ANSS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.97. 194,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.87. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
