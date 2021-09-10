Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85). Approximately 1,779,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 537,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

