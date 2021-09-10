Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $890.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

