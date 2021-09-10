AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of APPF stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.07.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.