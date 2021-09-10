AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $974,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 282,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.