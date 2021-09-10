Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

