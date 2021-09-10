Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.56

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 1035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

