Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.56

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 1035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.
ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
