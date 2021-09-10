Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. Analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

