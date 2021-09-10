Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.78 on Thursday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.