Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $34.43

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.43, but opened at $33.60. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 8,091 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.