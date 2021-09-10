Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 125,490 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $235,189. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

