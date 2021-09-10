Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

ARES stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

