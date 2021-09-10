Argent Trust Co Invests $247,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

