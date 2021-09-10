Argent Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $651.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

