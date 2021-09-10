Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,884 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

