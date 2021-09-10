Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

