Arizona State Retirement System Has $474,000 Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after acquiring an additional 287,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,269,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,263,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

