Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

