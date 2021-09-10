Arizona State Retirement System Sells 755 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $35.76 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.