Arizona State Retirement System Sells 895 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

