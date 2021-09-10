Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $99.94 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

