Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $482.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

