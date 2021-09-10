Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.95 and a 200 day moving average of $247.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

