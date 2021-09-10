Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

