Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4,181.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

