Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $159.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $476.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

