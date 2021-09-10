Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

