Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 48104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,880,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $17,509,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $8,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

