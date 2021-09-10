Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $714.99

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $714.99, but opened at $741.95. Atrion shares last traded at $740.32, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $649.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Atrion by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atrion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.