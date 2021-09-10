Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $62.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

