Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $210,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $187.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.89.

