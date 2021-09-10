Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

