Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

