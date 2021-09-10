Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,550.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 247,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 232,713 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 150.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 35.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 29.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $17.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

