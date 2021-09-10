Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avnet were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

AVT opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.