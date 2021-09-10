B B H & B Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,989 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

B B H & B Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of B B H & B Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.45. 40,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,128. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

