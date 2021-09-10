B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells £26,227.60 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 8,120 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £26,227.60 ($34,266.53).

BPM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327 ($4.27). 13,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,374. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 317.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.44. The company has a market capitalization of £122.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

