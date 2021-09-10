Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.95. 178,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,635. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

