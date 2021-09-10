Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $75.10. 3,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

