Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 731.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the period.

JBT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.89. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,682. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

