Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,773 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246,145 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

MNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

