Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.