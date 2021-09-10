Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,481 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

