Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

